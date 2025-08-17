Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Sonoco Products worth $49,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

