Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sonos by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 710.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 62.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 375,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 77,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski bought 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,207.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 124,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,136.20. The trade was a 22.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Saori Casey bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 107,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,580. This trade represents a 26.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

