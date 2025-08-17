Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 355,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,739,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,759,000 after purchasing an additional 217,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 533,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,631,000 after purchasing an additional 197,209 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

