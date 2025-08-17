SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 424,300 shares, anincreaseof455.4% from the July 15th total of 76,400 shares. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 249,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

TOTL opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

