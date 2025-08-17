SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 424,300 shares, anincreaseof455.4% from the July 15th total of 76,400 shares. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 249,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.
TOTL opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $41.69.
The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
