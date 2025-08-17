Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Get Stantec alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of STN stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in Stantec by 3.8% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stantec by 15.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Stantec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.