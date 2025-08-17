Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Cytokinetics worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,662,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 113.3% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 27,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,021.80. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $72,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,767.40. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,307,390. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

