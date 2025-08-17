Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Geo Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Geo Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geo Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geo Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Geo Group

Geo Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.