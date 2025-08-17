Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $16,841,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 200.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Sealed Air Stock Up 5.6%

NYSE:SEE opened at $31.51 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

