Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGO. Wall Street Zen lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Assured Guaranty and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $6,192,772.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,348,073 shares in the company, valued at $116,082,566.03. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,749.28. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,198. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

