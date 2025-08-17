Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Installed Building Products worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 103,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $267.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.19. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $275.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

