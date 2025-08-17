Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Plains GP worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 233.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $135,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,252.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

