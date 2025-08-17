Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,581,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,499,090.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,170. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 241 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $26,109.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,198.98. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,909. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $129.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

