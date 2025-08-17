Swiss National Bank Has $8.26 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of KB Home worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 73.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 51.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 30.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

