Swiss National Bank Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE FSS opened at $124.35 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $130.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Federal Signal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

