Swiss National Bank Has $8.76 Million Position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cabot worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 55.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 1,346.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 26.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBT opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.87. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

