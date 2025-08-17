Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of BILL worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 64,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BILL by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,735.60. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of BILL opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.64, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

