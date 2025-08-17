Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,961 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,323,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,264,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 151,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Shares of CLF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

