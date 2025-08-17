Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,300 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 294.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $65,755.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,287.60. This trade represents a 22.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $46,790.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,958.98. This trade represents a 8.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $353,998. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

