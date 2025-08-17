Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. Southwest Gas Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $80.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

