Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 223.64%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

