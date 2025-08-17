Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Kemper worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kemper by 104.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. The trade was a 13.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,845. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. Kemper Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Kemper’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

