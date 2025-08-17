Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Maximus worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.2%

Maximus stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

