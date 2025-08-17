Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Belden worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Belden by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $934,190.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. Belden Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

