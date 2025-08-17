Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,946,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,703,000 after purchasing an additional 180,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,327,000 after purchasing an additional 503,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

