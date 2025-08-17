Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 145,205 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 697.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.3%

VVV stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

