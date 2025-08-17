Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.41 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $2,464,932.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,214.84. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,257. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

