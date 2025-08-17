Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,670 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 131,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

