The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Garden Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,958,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Middleby Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,276,834 shares in the company, valued at $485,069,737.02. This represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.