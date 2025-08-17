Top Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – August 15th

Get alerts:

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Fluor, Tetra Tech, JBS, and Cemex are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are equity shares of companies that provide services such as the collection, processing, recycling and disposal of municipal, commercial and industrial waste. They offer investors exposure to a stable, often regulated industry with recurring revenue streams and can benefit from growing environmental regulations and the global shift toward sustainable waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.86. 2,285,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.41. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.08. 422,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.78 and its 200-day moving average is $295.70. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

JBS (JBS)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Shares of JBS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,560. JBS has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cemex has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

