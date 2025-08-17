Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Toro worth $47,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Toro by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,152,000 after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of TTC opened at $76.91 on Friday. Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

