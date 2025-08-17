Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 627.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 28,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 283.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $48.61 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 186.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,434.24. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,671.40. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $544,870. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

