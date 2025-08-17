TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of TXNM Energy worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TXNM Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TXNM Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.82 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXNM shares. Mizuho lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

