US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 2,273.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 458.14% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

