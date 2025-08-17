US Bancorp DE Purchases New Stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Karman alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the first quarter worth $8,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the first quarter worth $5,740,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the first quarter worth $925,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the first quarter worth $33,985,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the first quarter worth $2,505,000.

Insider Activity at Karman

In other Karman news, CFO Michael Willis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 974,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,760,741. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 740,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,302,189. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432.

Karman Stock Down 0.5%

KRMN stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.75. Karman Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Karman’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karman from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRMN

About Karman

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.