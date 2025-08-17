US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 36,918.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

