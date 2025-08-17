US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Loar were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOAR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Loar by 204.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loar by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loar by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 84,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $6,805,744.65. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,222,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,733,850.47. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 19,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,632.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 429,960 shares in the company, valued at $34,788,063.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,709. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.11. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $123.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

