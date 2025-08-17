US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,990,000 after buying an additional 255,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,414,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,844,000 after buying an additional 469,748 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,360,000 after buying an additional 2,913,098 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,795,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,902,000 after buying an additional 365,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,788,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,598,000 after buying an additional 488,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CRNX opened at $30.72 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

