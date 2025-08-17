Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,514,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of OUTFRONT Media worth $347,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.