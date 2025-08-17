Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Freshworks worth $369,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Freshworks by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $114,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,093.90. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $58,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,051.54. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 over the last 90 days. 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

