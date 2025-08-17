Vanguard Group Inc. Has $336.98 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of GMS worth $336,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GMS by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $109.41 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.76.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $6,046,587.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,486,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,691,966.20. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock worth $37,808,097 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

