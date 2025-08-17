Vanguard Group Inc. Has $349.34 Million Holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hecla Mining worth $349,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 289,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,006,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,736,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 147,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.