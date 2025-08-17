Vanguard Group Inc. Has $355.14 Million Stock Position in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.76% of Westlake worth $355,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westlake by 732.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,865,000 after purchasing an additional 873,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 17.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Westlake by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 299,597 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,026,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 3,182.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 212,357 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 369.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Westlake Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $153.34.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -396.23%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

