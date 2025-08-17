Vanguard Group Inc. Has $371.58 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $371,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 304.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 76,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,153.24. The trade was a 6.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.