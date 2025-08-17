Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,028,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $342,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.50 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.