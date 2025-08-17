Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Short Interest Up 474.1% in July

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,300 shares, agrowthof474.1% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.88. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Selection Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EASG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders index, a principles-based, market-cap-weighted index of stocks from developed markets outside of the US and Canada. EASG was launched on Sep 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

