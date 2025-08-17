XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climb Bio Stock Performance

CLYM stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Climb Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Climb Bio ( NASDAQ:CLYM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Climb Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLYM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Climb Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

