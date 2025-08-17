XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,255 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 1,176,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $4,893,541.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,165,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,806,424.96. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $5.43 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $404.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile



Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

