YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in YETI were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get YETI alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $33.98 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.