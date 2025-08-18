10,409 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,589,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 776,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 199,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Papa John’s International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

PZZA opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.42%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

