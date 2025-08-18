184,630 Shares in KULR Technology Group, Inc. $KULR Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of KULR Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 112.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 57,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.12.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

